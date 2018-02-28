FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:32 PM / a day ago

Nigeria's FX reserves up 4 pct in past month -cenbank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $41.8 billion as of Feb. 21, up 4.15 percent from a month earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Successful debt sales, including multiple Eurobond offerings this month, have helped the government accrue billions of dollars in foreign reserves, although they remain far from the peak of $64 billion in August 2008.

The government raised $2.5 billion in Eurobonds in February and expects more to follow. Nigeria’s forex buffer has climbed nearly 50 percent since last February when it stood at $29.3 billion. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)

