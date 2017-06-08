Nigeria's acting president in northern city Maiduguri after attack -spokesman

LAGOS, June 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's acting president is visiting the northeastern city of Maiduguri after an attack by Boko Haram jihadists which killed 14 people and injured 24 others, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Yemi Osinbajo, to whom President Muhammadu Buhari handed power after going to Britain on medical leave on May 7, is in the city to launch an aid initiative for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, spokesman Laolu Akande tweeted.

The attack on Wednesday night was the biggest on the city for about 18 months.