LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has extended guarantees to Skye Bank for another year while it considers the bank's recapitalisation proposal, the lender said.

The central bank shored up Skye Bank last year with a more than 100 billion naira capital injection, after sacking its top management for failing to meet minimum capital requirements. It then appointed a new management team. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)