2 months ago
Nigeria stocks rise in early trades to more than two-year high
June 15, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 months ago

Nigeria stocks rise in early trades to more than two-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose 1.03 percent in early trades to more than a two-year high on Thursday on improving sentiment and as investors bought shares from the relatively liquid banking sector.

The main share index has been rising since May and is set for its fourth weekly gain. The stock market has gained 13.7 percent in the two weeks since MSCI in June increased Nigeria's weight on its frontier market index.

The index traded at 33,943.07 points at 11.01 GMT.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

