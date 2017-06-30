FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian stocks shed gains as funds prepare H1 accounts
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 30, 2017 / 12:22 PM / a month ago

Nigerian stocks shed gains as funds prepare H1 accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell on Friday after a two-day rally, as asset managers booked profit ahead of their half-year fund returns, traders said.

The index fell 1.07 percent by mid trades, down to 32,000 level, dragged lower by losses in the banking, cement and petroleum sectors.

"The fall in the market is as a result of month-end profit-taking by some institutional investors and individuals," one stock broker said.

Shares in household products maker Unilever fell 9.74 percent, fuel retailer Forte dropped 4.99 percent followed by United Bank for Africa, down 4.22 percent.

Other decliners included Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the market capitalisation, which dropped 2.31 percent, and Diamond Bank down 3.85 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

