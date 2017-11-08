FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria plans 119.9 bln naira Treasury bill auction on Nov 15
November 8, 2017 / 4:00 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Nigeria plans 119.9 bln naira Treasury bill auction on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to sell 119.94 billion naira of treasury bills at an auction on Nov 15., the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank plans to offer 32.44 billion naira in three-month paper, 22.82 billion naira in six-month bills and 64.68 billion naira of a one-year note. Results of the auction will be announced on the same day.

The central bank issues treasury bills twice a month to help the government finance its budget deficit, curb money supply growth and provide an avenue for lenders to manage liquidity. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

