Nigeria plans 130 bln naira Treasury bill auction on Oct 4

LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to sell 130.37 billion naira worth of treasury bills at an auction on Oct 4., the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank plans to offer 28.69 billion naira in three-month paper, 33.49 billion naira in six-month bill and 68.18 billion naira in one-year note. Results of the auction will be announced on the same day.

The central bank issues treasury bills twice a month to help the government to finance its budget deficit, curb money supply growth and provide an avenue for lenders to manage liquidity. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)