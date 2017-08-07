FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Bank has sufficent cover for loans to telecoms group 9mobile
#Bankruptcy News
August 7, 2017 / 5:06 PM / in 2 months

Union Bank has sufficent cover for loans to telecoms group 9mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank has sufficient cover for its 3.9 billion naira ($10.69 million) loan to telecoms group 9mobile and will focus on lending to agricultural and real estate businesses, its chief executive Emeka Emuwa said on Monday.

Lenders have agreed to extend a $1.2 billion loan which mobile operator 9mobile, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria, took out four years ago but struggled to repay due to a currency crisis and a recession in Nigeria.

Union plans to raise 50 billion naira in fresh capital from existing shareholders by the end of the year to boost lending. ($1 = 364.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)

