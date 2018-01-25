FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 3:12 PM / a day ago

Nigeria says will protest U.S. conditions on purchase of fighter planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria will protest to the United States over certain conditions of its planned purchase of 12 A29 Super Tucano fighter planes, the West African country’s defence minister said on Thursday.

Those conditions include the 2020 transfer date for the aircraft and that Nigerian technicians will not be trained by U.S. staff, be part of maintenance crews, nor can they study the production of the planes, Mansur Dan Ali told reporters at a briefing in Abuja. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)

