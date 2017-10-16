Significant gaps remain in bid to restore Northern Irish power-sharing - UK PM May's office

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Significant gaps still remain between parties attempting to restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Monday after she spoke with Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

May and Varadkar agreed in a phonecall that it was in the interests of everyone that the executive was restored, but differences remained over issues such as the Irish language. Northern Ireland has been without a devolved administration since its collapse in January, raising the prospect of direct rule being re-imposed from London.