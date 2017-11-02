UK parliament to consider Northern Ireland budget in mid-November

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The British government expects to bring a budget for Northern Ireland before parliament at Westminster in mid-November, after the region’s largest parties failed to reach agreement on forming a government, the Northern Ireland minister said on Thursday.

“I would expect the budget bill to be considered in this House shortly after the November recess,” which ends on Nov. 13, James Brokenshire told parliament on Thursday. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)