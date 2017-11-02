FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK parliament to consider Northern Ireland budget in mid-November
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2017 / 12:44 PM / in 19 hours

UK parliament to consider Northern Ireland budget in mid-November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The British government expects to bring a budget for Northern Ireland before parliament at Westminster in mid-November, after the region’s largest parties failed to reach agreement on forming a government, the Northern Ireland minister said on Thursday.

“I would expect the budget bill to be considered in this House shortly after the November recess,” which ends on Nov. 13, James Brokenshire told parliament on Thursday. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.