Nissan to sell its electric battery business to GSR Capital
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 8, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

Nissan to sell its electric battery business to GSR Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its electric battery business to Chinese investment firm GSR Capital for an undisclosed sum.

The business to be sold to GSR includes battery plants in Tennessee, England and Japan, the Japanese automaker said in a statement. bit.ly/2hEX6D1

Nissan will first take full control of the business - Automotive Energy Supply Corp - by buying the combined 49 percent minority stake held by NEC Corp and its subsidiary NEC Energy Devices. NEC Corp said it has approved the sale of its stake. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

