Nissan to brief on improper inspection issue at 0730 GMT
November 17, 2017 / 3:38 AM / a day ago

Nissan to brief on improper inspection issue at 0730 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it would hold a news conference on Friday to provide an update on the investigation into improper final inspection procedures - an issue that has led to the recall of 1.2 million vehicles in Japan.

Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa and Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will attend the briefing, at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, the automaker said.

Saikawa is scheduled to brief the transport ministry on its findings ahead of the news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

