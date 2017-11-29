FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's NLB bank doubles Jan-Sept net profit
November 29, 2017 / 6:11 PM / in a day

Slovenia's NLB bank doubles Jan-Sept net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) reported a group net profit of 184 million euros ($218.10 million) in the first nine months of 2017 compared with 91.5 million a year earlier, partly due to profits from its units in the Balkans.

The state-owned bank also said in a statement on Wednesday that it cut the amount of bad loans to 11.9 percent of all loans from 12.6 percent at the end of June.

$1 = 0.8437 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Edmund Blair

