Insurer NN Group's Q4 profit jumps on Delta Lloyd takeover

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 22 percent rise in its fourth-quarter core profit to 345 million euros ($430.1 million), as it continued to benefit from its recent acquisition of smaller rival Delta Lloyd.

Operational profits from ongoing business fell short of the 370 million euros seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company’s net income of 700 million euros, however, beat expectations of 457 million euros.