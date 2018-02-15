FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 6:19 AM / a day ago

Insurer NN Group's Q4 profit jumps on Delta Lloyd takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 22 percent rise in its fourth-quarter core profit to 345 million euros ($430.1 million), as it continued to benefit from its recent acquisition of smaller rival Delta Lloyd.

Operational profits from ongoing business fell short of the 370 million euros seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company’s net income of 700 million euros, however, beat expectations of 457 million euros.

$1 = 0.8022 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

