Noble Group pays coupon on 2020 bond - market sources

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group Ltd has paid the coupon on its 2020 bond, market sources said on Tuesday.

The payment of about $40 million to bond holders comes after the trader last week announced asset sales and flagged a quarterly loss of as much as $1.8 billion. Market participants were looking to the coupon payment as an indication of Noble's ability to service debt.

An external spokeswoman for Noble had no immediate comment.

Noble's $1.2 billion bonds due 2020 had a 6.75 percent coupon due on July 29. Last month, Noble deferred a payment on its perpetual bonds, triggering a sell-off.

Noble's shares were 12 percent higher in late morning trade while its 2020 bonds were up about three points at 36.5/37.5 cents on the dollar. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Umesh Desai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)