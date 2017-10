SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for a gross consideration of $1.4 billion, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.

Singapore-listed Noble also said it expected to report a loss in its third quarter, primarily due to non-cash losses resulting from the sale of certain assets and businesses. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)