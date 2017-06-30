Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies

HELSINKI, June 30 (Reuters) - Nokia has appointed senior Samsung executive Gregory Lee as head of its Technologies unit and member of the group leadership team, the telecoms network equipment maker said on Friday.

"Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond," the Finnish company added. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)