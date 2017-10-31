FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HMD Global launches $115 Nokia smartphone
October 31, 2017

HMD Global launches $115 Nokia smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand for mobile phones, launched a new smartphone with a global average retail price of 99 euros ($115).

Nokia 2, which runs on Google’s Android platform, has a two-day battery life, 5-inch display and it comes in black or white, HMD said on Tuesday.

The phone, due to be delivered in 2018, will be the fifth Nokia smartphone launched after HMD last year struck a brand licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, which now focuses on telecom network equipment.

HMD has not provided any sales figures for its products. HMD also runs Nokia’s feature phones business and all of its products are built by Foxconn.

$1 = 0.8595 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

