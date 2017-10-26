FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia posts profit growth on the back of patent deal, networks fall
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 5:26 AM / a day ago

Nokia posts profit growth on the back of patent deal, networks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nokia reported larger than expected quarterly profits on Thursday, helped by a patent licensing deal, but warned that its mainstay network equipment market looked more challenging and that it was set to decline also in 2018.

Third-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 20 percent from a year ago to 668 million euros ($790 million), clearly above analysts’ average forecast of 541 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The profit was boosted by a one-off payment of 180 million euros from a settled patent arbitration. Operating profit from the networks business fell 23 percent year-on-year.

Nokia said it expected networks market conditions for this year to be slightly more challenging than earlier anticipated. It estimated a 4 to 5 percent market decline for 2017 and a 2 to 5 percent year-on-year fall for 2018. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Tuomas Forsell, Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.