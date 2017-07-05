Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal

HELSINKI, July 5 (Reuters) - Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.

The agreement includes a cross licence to each company's cellular standard patents. Nokia will also provide network infrastructure equipment to Xiaomi.

"Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with them," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

The companies didn't provide financial details of the agreement. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)