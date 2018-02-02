Tyre maker Nokian Q4 profit up 13 pct yr/yr

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Friday rising quarterly profits thanks to growth in North America and Europe.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said fourth-quarter operating profit rose 13 percent from a year earlier to 122.6 million euros ($153.1 million), roughly in line with analysts’ average expectation of 121 million euros in a Reuters poll. Nokian said it expected growing sales and profits for this year, adding that raw material costs should be on the 2017 level and that it will be helped by its recent factory expansion in Russia. ($1 = 0.8006 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)