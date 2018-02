TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 25 percent as a strong global equities market boosted its domestic-focused retail division.

Nomura said in a statement its October-December net profit rose to 88 billion yen ($804.8 million), compared with 70.3 billion yen a year ago.