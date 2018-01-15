Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance's doorstep lending helped by Provident's woes

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance reported a yearly jump in net loan book and customer numbers at its doorstep lending business, after recruiting hundreds of agents from its bigger but now struggling rival, Provident Financial Group.

Provident has suffered from a bodged reorganisation of its door-to-door lending business that led to profit warnings, the departure of its CEO, and a share price plunge.

Non-Standard Finance, which was founded in 2014 and offers credit to about 10 million Britons who do not make the cut for mainstream banks, said “Loans at Home” net loan book rose 53 percent to 51.2 million pounds ($70.4 million) at the end of 2017 from a year earlier, beating brokerage Liberum’s forecast of 45.9 million pounds.

The firm said this was driven in large part by the addition of 442 new agents that joined its network during the year, adding customer numbers rose to 104,100 at Dec. 31, from 93,600 a year earlier.

“Taking on agents and thus customers from Provident played a large part in delivering the boost,” a company spokesman told Reuters.

Non-Standard Finance said in October that it had taken on about 438 agents and about 80 managers from Provident.

Britain’s second-largest doorstep lender Morses Club also forecast a jump in profit and customer numbers after recruiting Provident’s agents.

However, Non-Standard Finance said on Monday the phasing of loan book growth in December was such that a greater-than-expected part of revenue would be recognised in 2018, prompting Liberum to cut its revenue forecast for the unit by 9 percent for 2017 and raise 2018 revenue forecast by 3 percent.

Sub-prime lenders have seen rapid growth in Britain since the financial crisis as banks cut back on risky lending and years of austerity have forced poorer people to borrow more.

But the high interest rates charged for loans has fuelled a public and political backlash, leading to a regulatory crackdown. ($1 = 0.7270 pounds)