FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Sampo buys 7.6 pct stake in Swedish lender Nordax
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 7 days ago

Finland's Sampo buys 7.6 pct stake in Swedish lender Nordax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding group Sampo has bought a 7.6 percent stake in Swedish lender Nordax, a regulatory disclosure by Sweden’s financial watchdog showed on Thursday.

Nordax stock jumped 6 percent after the announcement which showed that Sampo had bought 8.5 million of its shares on October 11.

Sampo spokeswoman said the stake cost around 40 million euros ($47 million), adding that Sampo considered the acquisition as a financial investment.

During the past few weeks, Sampo has also announced plans to invest 265 million euros in Denmark’s Saxo Bank and 230 million euros in payment firm Nets.

Sampo’s biggest assets include property and casualty insurer If, a 21 percent stake in Nordea Bank as well as close to half of the shares in Danish insurer Topdanmark. ($1 = 0.8437 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.