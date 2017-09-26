FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nordea replaces Danish corporate finance chief
September 26, 2017 / 9:40 AM / in 23 days

MOVES-Nordea replaces Danish corporate finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Nordea has replaced the head of its Danish corporate finance division, it said on Tuesday.

New in the position is Kasper Dichow who was hired by Nordea as managing director for Advisory & ECM in 2015. He has earlier worked in London for Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

Dichow will be reporting to Harald Gron, head of Nordic Corporate Finance at Nordea.

The former head of Danish corporate finance, Morten Revsbech, is still employed by Nordea, and the bank said it is in dialogue with him about possible future opportunities at the bank. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

