UPDATE 1-Nordea plans to cut 420 jobs in Finland

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nordic region’s biggest bank Nordea has started layoff talks in Finland aiming to cut around 420 jobs in the country, it said on Friday.

The planned reductions are part of a programme in which Nordea is looking to cut at least 6,000 jobs due to automation and digitalisation.

Paula Hopponen from white collar trade union Nousu told Reuters that the reductions may be followed by another round of job cuts in Finland.

