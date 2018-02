LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest banking group, said on Friday it has applied to list its Finnish unit’s shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen exchanges.

The application is part of preparations for the planned re-domiciliation of the parent company to Finland - a move that still needs to be approved by Nordea’s shareholders at a meeting on March 15, the bank said. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi)