FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway, Sweden set for dozens of IPOs in next 12 months -ABG Sundal Collier
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 4 days ago

Norway, Sweden set for dozens of IPOs in next 12 months -ABG Sundal Collier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

** CEO Knut Brundtland of Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier expects high IPO activity in the region in the next 12 months, he said on Wednesday

** Booming stock markets attract investors

** Pipeline of initial public offerings is growing in Norway and Sweden, and Denmark has also seen a pick-up in activity, he added

** Says there is an underlying growth in potential listings due to growth in private equity business, which typically exit their positions through M&A or initial public offerings

** In Norway and Sweden together there are a dozens of IPOs in the pipeline for the next 12 months, Brundtland told Reuters on the sideline of ABG’s Q3 earnings presentation

Related news from ABG’s Q3 earnings on Wednesday: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.