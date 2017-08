FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - German lender NordLB has abandoned efforts to sell a 1.3 billion euro ($1.5 billion) portfolio of shipping loans to KKR, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for NordLB.

NordLB had said in April it hoped to complete a deal by the end of June.

Neither NordLB nor KKR were immediately available for comment.