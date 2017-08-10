FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordstrom reports better-than-expected comparable sales
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 days ago

Nordstrom reports better-than-expected comparable sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Thursday as more people shopped at the apparel retailer's online stores, sending shares up 2.5 percent after the bell.

Nordstrom said net income fell to $110 million, or 65 cents per share, from $117 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The upscale Seattle-based clothing and accessories retailer reported a 1.7 percent increase in same-store sales for the second quarter ended July 29, handily beating the 0.5 percent decline expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Nordstrom's net sales rose 3.5 percent to $3.72 billion.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

