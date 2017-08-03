FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
North American heavy truck orders rise in July - ACT
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
August 3, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 4 days ago

North American heavy truck orders rise in July - ACT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 4 pct in July vs June, and were up 81 pct yr/yr

* "While down on a nominal basis from the 2017 order trend, seasonal adjustment brings July’s order intake in-line with recent activity," Kenny Vieth, President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research, said in a statement

* "Over the past six-months, Class 8 net orders, seasonally adjusted, have averaged 21,900 units/month," Vieth added

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

* Link to ACT release: bit.ly/2w8SUyE

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.