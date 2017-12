Dec 18 (Reuters) - Northern Dynasty Minerals , owner of the Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska, said rival First Quantum Minerals acquired the option to buy half of the project for $1.50 billion.

Under the agreement, First Quantum can make an option payment of $150 million over four years to buy the right to earn a 50 percent interest in the Pebble Limited Partnership for $1.35 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)