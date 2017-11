Nov 27 (Reuters) - Financial services company Northern Trust Corp named Mike Mahoney as transition manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Previously, Mahoney held the role of transition manager and portfolio trader at State Street Global Markets.

Based in London, Mahoney will report to Craig Blackbourn, the head of transition management for EMEA. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Bernard Orr)