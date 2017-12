Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wealth management firm Northern Trust Corp said on Monday it had hired Dan Madden as head of ETF Capital Markets for FlexShares.

Madden, who has over 17 years of experience in the ETF industry, most recently worked as director and ETF trader at RBC.

He will report to Peter Ewing, head of product management for ETFs and mutual funds, and will be based in Chicago, Northern Trust said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)