4 days ago
North Korea releases imprisoned Canadian pastor -KCNA
August 9, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 days ago

North Korea releases imprisoned Canadian pastor -KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - North Korea has released a Canadian pastor serving a life sentence there on humanitarian grounds, the country's official KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

"Rim Hyon Su, a Canadian civilian, was released on sick bail according to the decision of the Central Court of the DPRK on August 9, 2017, from the humanitarian viewpoint," it said, using the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Also known as Hyeon Soo Lim, who served at one of the largest churches in Canada, he was sentenced to hard labour for life in December 2015 for what North Korea says was an attempt to overthrow the regime. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

