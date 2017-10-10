FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Korea hackers stole S.Korea-US military plans - Yonhap
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 10, 2017 / 1:40 PM / in 9 days

N.Korea hackers stole S.Korea-US military plans - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korean hackers may have stolen a large amount of classified military documents, including the latest South Korea-U.S. wartime operational plan, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker said, Yonhap News reported on Tuesday.

Democratic Party representative Rhee Cheol-hee said 235 gigabytes of military documents were taken from the Defense Integrated Data Center, citing information from unnamed defence officials, Yonhap News reported. (bit.ly/2fZEud9)

The contents of about 80 percent of the data have not yet been identified, Yonhap reported, citing Rhee, adding that the hack took place in September last year.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the cyberattacks, Yonhap reported, criticizing Seoul for “fabricating” claims about online attacks.

Neither Rhee Cheol-hee, nor his office, was immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.