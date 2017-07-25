FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
US says progress with China on N.Korea UN sanctions, true test is Russia
July 25, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 10 days ago

US says progress with China on N.Korea UN sanctions, true test is Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States is making progress in talks with North Korean ally China on imposing new U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang over its latest missile test, but the "true test" will be what measures Russia agrees to, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

Haley told reporters she was pleased with the initial response from China on a U.S. proposal for new U.N. sanctions and said China had showed 'seriousness.'

"We know that China has been sharing and negotiating with Russia," said Haley, adding that the "true test will be what they worked out with Russia." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)

