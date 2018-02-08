U.S., Chinese diplomats agree to exert pressure on North Korea over nuclear weapons -State Dept.

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of Washington and Beijing to exert pressure in Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons.

“During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed President Trump’s and President Xi’s commitment to keep up pressure on North Korea’s illegal weapons and nuclear programs,” State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)