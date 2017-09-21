FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China reiterates calls for S.Korea to remove THAAD
#Energy
September 21, 2017 / 5:11 AM / a month ago

China reiterates calls for S.Korea to remove THAAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated to his South Korean counterpart Beijing’s demand for the removal of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

Wang made the comments during a meeting with Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering in New York on Wednesday, it added.

South Korea and the United States say THAAD is needed to defend against the threat of North Korea, but China says it will do nothing to reduce tension and its powerful radar system threatens the country’s security. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

