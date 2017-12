SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart on Thursday said they would not tolerate war on the Korean peninsula, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The two countries will cooperate in applying sanctions and pressure on North Korea, the agency added, after Xi met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Beijing. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)