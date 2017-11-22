FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea, China to hold summit next month to mend ties
November 22, 2017 / 3:59 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

S.Korea, China to hold summit next month to mend ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Beijing next month for a summit with China’s Xi Jinping as the two countries seek to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was made during a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, the ministry said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, early this month, during which they agreed to another round of talks in the near future. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

