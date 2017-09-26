FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says situation on Korean peninsula very dangerous
September 26, 2017

China says situation on Korean peninsula very dangerous

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The situation on the Korean peninsula is at a very dangerous stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told counterparts from the BRICS group of nations, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The urgent task is to prevent North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes progressing and to avoid a further escalation in tensions and to especially prevent resorting to arms, Wang said, speaking in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

