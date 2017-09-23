FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China says to ban some petroleum exports to North Korea
September 23, 2017 / 4:49 AM / in a month

CORRECTED-China says to ban some petroleum exports to North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to make clear some petroleum exports banned)

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China said on Saturday it will ban exports of some petroleum products to North Korea, as well as imports of textiles from the isolated North, to comply with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website that China would limit exports of refined petroleum products from Oct. 1, and ban exports of condensates and liquefied natural gas immediately.

Imports of textiles from North Korea would also be banned immediately, the statement said. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Paul Tait)

