Kremlin denies Russia violates sanctions on North Korea

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about allegations that Russia is re-exporting North Korean coal, said on Friday that Russia abides by norms of international law.

“Russia is a responsible member of the international community,” he told reporters at a conference call.

Reuters reported earlier that North Korea had shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan in a likely violation of U.N. sanctions. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Ralph Boulton)