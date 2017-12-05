U.S. B-1B bombers to fly over Korean peninsula on Wednesday -Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers will fly over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill being staged with South Korea this week, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unidentified military source.

The drills, which started on Monday and will run until Friday, come after North Korea tested what it called its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach all of the United States. The North has warned the drills would push the Korean peninsula to “the brink of nuclear war”.

A South Korean defence ministry official was unable to verify the Yonhap report immediately. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)