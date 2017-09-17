FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haley says U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea
September 17, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in a month

Haley says U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that the U.N. Security Council has run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear program and the United States may have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.

“We have pretty much exhausted all the things that we can do at the Security Council at this point,” Haley told CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that she was perfectly happy to hand the matter to Defense Secretary James Mattis. “We’re trying every other possibility that we have but there’s a whole lot of military options on the table.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mary Milliken)

