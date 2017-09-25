FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea
September 25, 2017

ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will strictly implement United Nations’ resolutions on North Korea, an executive of the bank said on Monday.

ICBC Vice President Wang Jingdong told reporters during a briefing the bank will “strictly implement UN Security Council decisions related to North Korea and carefully fulfill relevant international responsibility.”

Four sources told Reuters China’s central bank has told banks to strictly implement United Nations sanctions against North Korea and instructed them to stop providing financial services to new North Korean customers and wind down loans with existing customers.

The United Nations Security Council stepped up sanctions against North Korea earlier this month in response to the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on Sept. 3.

Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

