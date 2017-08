TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - A missile launched by North Korea late on Friday night may have flown higher than 3,000 km, a Japanese defence official was quoted by NHK public television as saying.

Japanese officials had previously said the missile, in a rare night launch, had flown for about 45 minutes and landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone, although there were no reports of damage. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)