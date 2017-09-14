Japan's Abe says U.N. resolution must force change in North Korea

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called for strict enforcement of a U.N. resolution against North Korea over its latest nuclear test, saying the world must force a change in Pyongyang’s policies.

Abe made the remarks during a visit to India aimed at deepening economic and defences ties to balance the weight of a rising China. New Delhi stood with Tokyo in its resolve for a firm response to Pyongyang, he said.

“I’d like to appeal to the world, together with Prime Minister Modi, that we need to have North Korea change its policy through the thorough implementation of the newly adopted Security Council resolution by the international community.”

“Prime Minister Modi and I are in full agreement on this,” he said.

The 15-member Security Council voted unanimously on a U.S.-drafted resolution and a new round of sanctions against North Korea on Monday in response to its latest and most powerful test, banning North Korea’s textile exports that are the second largest only to coal and mineral, and capping fuel supplies.